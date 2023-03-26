Birthday Club
One person shot on Reineck Drive Saturday morning

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.

It happened on Reineck Drive Saturday morning but police did not say exactly when it occurred.

Toledo Police said a woman heard someone banging at her door. That’s when she discovered the person at her door was shot and called 911.

They were taken to a local hospital, according to police. TPD has not said anything about the person’s condition.

