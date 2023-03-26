Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Strong winds take a toll on Toledo homes

Strong winds take down trees across Toledo.
Strong winds take down trees across Toledo.(wtvg)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All around the city of Toledo strong winds took a toll on homes and cars around the city. On Eastgate TPD and TFRD had part of the street blocked off due to a fallen tree that took down power lines. On Inverness Avenue, a similar situation took place. TFRD temporarily limited who could go into their homes due to the fallen power lines.

Elizabeth Duffey had a tree fall in her yard. “I was shocked, I was so sad because I thought she [the tree] was going to be okay and I would be able to get her trimmed down this summer or spring,” says Duffey.

Duffey was shopping when her neighbor alerted her of the fallen tree. “I was at Ollie’s buying peanuts for the crazy squirrels that come around here because we have so many trees on Wildwood Road. My neighbor sent me a picture and I was like oh my gosh,” says Duffey.

Lucky for her she had gotten the tree trimmed to prevent worse damage. “The last time I got it trimmed I started getting worried. And I said, could you please trim it so that if she falls she’s going to miss the house. That was Cydonia’s tree service and she missed the house, so how lucky can I be,” says Duffey.

To find out what to do if a tree owned by the City falls on your property click here, to find out what to do if any other tree falls on your property click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
Eight people have been indicted for theft of roughly a half million dollars of furniture from a...
8 indicted over $500,000 in stolen furniture from Toledo store
Routes from NW Ohio to Columbus may get more study
Routes from NW Ohio to Columbus may get a second look
Fish kill on Tyger River
Hundreds of fish are washing up on the shores of Northwest Ohio
The indictment says Becky Rhodes took more than $7,500, but less than $150,000.
Fulton County woman indicted for grand theft, accused of stealing from grieving family

Latest News

Troopers said the driver hit a mailbox and then a tree.
Swanton man killed in Fulton County crash
It's a First Alert Weather Day for wind gusts up to 60mph. Dan Smith times out this weekend's...
3/25: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
Imagine It! - Centers of Gravity - Mar. 25th, 2023
3/24: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
3/24: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast