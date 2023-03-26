Strong winds take a toll on Toledo homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All around the city of Toledo strong winds took a toll on homes and cars around the city. On Eastgate TPD and TFRD had part of the street blocked off due to a fallen tree that took down power lines. On Inverness Avenue, a similar situation took place. TFRD temporarily limited who could go into their homes due to the fallen power lines.

Elizabeth Duffey had a tree fall in her yard. “I was shocked, I was so sad because I thought she [the tree] was going to be okay and I would be able to get her trimmed down this summer or spring,” says Duffey.

Duffey was shopping when her neighbor alerted her of the fallen tree. “I was at Ollie’s buying peanuts for the crazy squirrels that come around here because we have so many trees on Wildwood Road. My neighbor sent me a picture and I was like oh my gosh,” says Duffey.

Lucky for her she had gotten the tree trimmed to prevent worse damage. “The last time I got it trimmed I started getting worried. And I said, could you please trim it so that if she falls she’s going to miss the house. That was Cydonia’s tree service and she missed the house, so how lucky can I be,” says Duffey.

To find out what to do if a tree owned by the City falls on your property click here, to find out what to do if any other tree falls on your property click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.