TFRD responds to house fire on Hazelhurst Avenue

Officials responded to a house fire that is now under investigation Sunday morning.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials responded to a house fire that is now under investigation Sunday morning.

The fire happened just before 4:30 a.m. along the 3500 block of Hazelhurst Avenue.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Officials do not believe this to be a suspicious incident but an investigator was called to look into what started the blaze.

