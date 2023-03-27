Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3/27: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Rain/snow mix Wednesday; warmer and wet Mud Hens opening day
A cooler start to the final week of March, and it's still looking warmer and wet for the Mud Hens taking the field Friday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a windy Saturday and gorgeous Sunday, the new work week has started out on the dreary side with a few showers and highs falling shy of the 50s. Tuesday will see a return to more sun, though it’s short-lived with more showers and even some wet snow mixing in late Wednesday. The Mud Hens take the field Friday, though showers and a few storms will likely put a damper on what will prove a very mild day in the mid-60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
Officials described the inside of residents’ home on Ohio Street as “a total loss” after a...
House catches fire twice Sunday
Troopers said the driver hit a mailbox and then a tree.
Swanton man killed in Fulton County crash
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.
One person shot on Reineck Drive Saturday morning
Strong winds take down trees across Toledo.
Strong winds take a toll on Toledo homes

Latest News

A cooler start to the final week of March, and it's still looking warmer and wet for the Mud...
3/27: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Few Showers Today & Wednesday, Storms Friday
March 27th Weather Forecast
March 27th Weather Forecast
March 27th Weather Forecast
3/26: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
3/26: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast