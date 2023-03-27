3/27: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After a windy Saturday and gorgeous Sunday, the new work week has started out on the dreary side with a few showers and highs falling shy of the 50s. Tuesday will see a return to more sun, though it’s short-lived with more showers and even some wet snow mixing in late Wednesday. The Mud Hens take the field Friday, though showers and a few storms will likely put a damper on what will prove a very mild day in the mid-60s.

