Cleveland Cavs basketball clinic to visit Boys & Girls Club of Toledo

The clinic will take place on March 28 at 4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo’s Homer Hanham location.(Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland-Cliffs Bigger than Basketball Community Tour are hosting a basketball clinic at the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo on Tuesday.

The Boys and Girls Club of Toledo says the members-only event will feature a Cavs Academy Clinic for members ages five to 14 and a visit from the Cavaliers mascot, Moondog. Volunteers from Cleveland-Cliffs and the Cavaliers will also be assisting members with homework and reading before the basketball clinic.

“We’re excited to share time with members of the Cleveland Cavaliers coaching team and for the opportunity they will bring to our members,” said Billy Mann, director of development and communications. “The Cavs’ willingness to help us combat bullying and reinforce the values of good sportsmanship will align well with both our athletic instruction and goal of building good character in our members.”

The clinic will take place on March 28 at 4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo’s Homer Hanham location at 2250 N. Detroit Ave.

According to organizers, the event provides the space for youth to collaborate, build confidence and increase resilience, empathy and empowerment. The clinic will include a dynamic warmup, skill development and shooting games.

Each participating member will receive a basketball, a swag bag and a take-home meal.

