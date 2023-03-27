Findlay Police Chief announces retirement

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Chief has announced his retirement after 27 years of service.

The City of Findlay says Chief Robert Ring announced that he intends to retire on May 13, 2023.

Chief Ring has been with the Findlay Police Department since 1996 and has served at Chief since July 2020. Ring notified the Mayor of his intent to retire earlier this year. The City says the promotional processes are underway and the next police chief could be selected in May.

“Chief Ring will be dearly missed,” said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn. “He has been a key piece of the City of Findlay Police Department for 27 years and an absolute pleasure to work with. He has the respect of the Police Department, his colleagues and the community. He has also done a wonderful job of building a strong bench to ensure a smooth transition and the maintenance of the standards the City of Findlay team expects.”

According to they City, Captain James Mathias will serve as Interim Chief in Ring’s absence. Mathias, along with three Lieutenants in the Department, are all eligible to seek the Chief’s position.

Chief Ring’s last day in office will be in late April.

“It has been an honor to serve with the men and women of the Findlay Police Department, the various City of Findlay departments, and the citizens of Findlay,” said Chief Ring. “I am confident in the direction of the Department and look forward to seeing the next Chief continue the tradition of service and the process of moving the Department forward.”

