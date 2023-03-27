Local church hosts violence disucssion roundtable

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The First Unitarian Church of Toledo hosts a violence discussion roundtable Tuesday.

The roundtable will take place at 6 p.m. at First Unitarian Church of Toledo, located on 3205 Glendale Ave.

The event will include a community roundtable discussion with The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods members.

The church held its Protecting Our Youth From Violence Forum last Wednesday, where members of the Violence Interrupters addressed violence and discussed potential solutions.

