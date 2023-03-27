Birthday Club
Local church hosts violence disucssion roundtable

Several of the City of Toledo's Outreach Specialists who oversee Violence Interrupters spoke...
Several of the City of Toledo's Outreach Specialists who oversee Violence Interrupters spoke about curtailing violence by intervening early.(Tony Geftos)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The First Unitarian Church of Toledo hosts a violence discussion roundtable Tuesday.

The roundtable will take place at 6 p.m. at First Unitarian Church of Toledo, located on 3205 Glendale Ave.

The event will include a community roundtable discussion with The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods members.

The church held its Protecting Our Youth From Violence Forum last Wednesday, where members of the Violence Interrupters addressed violence and discussed potential solutions.

