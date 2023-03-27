Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo man facing murder charges convicted in separate shooting case

Chicha Harris pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault and two counts of attempt...
Chicha Harris pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault and two counts of attempt to commit felonious assault in a shooting at the Gas & Go Mobil station on Cherry Street.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was convicted Friday on a series of charges from a gas station shooting last year that left two people hurt.

Court records show Chicha Harris withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault and two counts of attempt to commit felonious assault. He was originally facing six counts of attempted murder and six counts of felonious assault. According to our media partner, The Blade, Harris was charged in a shooting at the Gas & Go Mobil station in the 1500 block of Cherry Street in January 2022. Two people were shot in the incident that police believe was gang-related.

Another suspect, Shomari Hannah, is also charged in the gas station shooting. He’s also facing six counts of attempted murder and six counts of felonious assault. His trial began Monday.

Harris is also facing charges in a murder case from last year. Harris is one of three people facing murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premise and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charge in the shooting death of Gerald Mayes II in January 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
Officials described the inside of residents’ home on Ohio Street as “a total loss” after a...
House catches fire twice Sunday
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Troopers said the driver hit a mailbox and then a tree.
Swanton man killed in Fulton County crash
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.
One person shot on Reineck Drive Saturday morning

Latest News

3/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
From 9 p.m. on March 28 to 6 a.m. on March 29, the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike will be...
Ohio Turnpike issues detour in Fulton and Lucas Counties
Toledo RSVP program helps senior citizens
Retired senior volunteer patrol recruits new class
Local organizations step up to help aid Mississippi tornado victims
Local organizations step up to help aid Mississippi tornado victims