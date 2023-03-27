Toledo man facing murder charges convicted in separate shooting case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was convicted Friday on a series of charges from a gas station shooting last year that left two people hurt.

Court records show Chicha Harris withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault and two counts of attempt to commit felonious assault. He was originally facing six counts of attempted murder and six counts of felonious assault. According to our media partner, The Blade, Harris was charged in a shooting at the Gas & Go Mobil station in the 1500 block of Cherry Street in January 2022. Two people were shot in the incident that police believe was gang-related.

Another suspect, Shomari Hannah, is also charged in the gas station shooting. He’s also facing six counts of attempted murder and six counts of felonious assault. His trial began Monday.

Harris is also facing charges in a murder case from last year. Harris is one of three people facing murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premise and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charge in the shooting death of Gerald Mayes II in January 2022.

