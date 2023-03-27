Birthday Club
March 27th Weather Forecast

Few Showers Today & Wednesday, Storms Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy with a few showers possible today with a high in the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper 40s. Wednesday will near 50 with a few showers late afternoon changing over to snow, sleet and/or graupel. Thursday looks great with a high in the low 50s with a mostly sunny sky. Showers and storms are likely on Friday and Friday night with a high in the middle 60s. A few showers are likely on Saturday with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low to middle 50s.

