Monday Madness: Zia Cooke, Ohio State both vie for Final Four

(Mic Smith | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a potential for divided loyalties in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, as the Ohio State Buckeyes and former Rogers grad Zia Cooke play to advance to the Final Four Monday.

#3 Ohio State knocked off perennial powerhouse #2 UConn Saturday 73-61, with the Huskies down one of basketball’s best players, Paige Bueckers, out with an ACL injury.

They play Virginia Tech at 9 p.m., looking to make it to the Final for just the second in school history, and the first since 1993.

Meanwhile, Cooke’s Gamecocks have been thrashing the competition all year, and would become just the tenth team to finish a season undefeated if they win their next three games.

The top-ranked South Carolina squad plays Maryland at 7 p.m. The winner plays #2 Iowa, while the winner of the Ohio State/Virginia Tech match-up would face #3 LSU in Dallas on Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

