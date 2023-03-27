Officially closing day for Uncle John’s Pancake House: New location expected to open July 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After nearly 60 years in the same location, Toledo staple, Uncle John’s Pancake House officially closed it’s doors Sunday to open in a new spot just about a mile away.

Employees tell 13abc the last day at the original spot was emotional.

“Seeing everybody come in for the last time was really hard,” said long-time employee Rachel Christopher. “I got lots of hugs and kisses from the regulars.”

Christopher says she stayed hours after her shift ended. “When you work somewhere you love, it’s hard to leave.”

Everyone we’ve been speaking with the past few months expressed repeatedly how Uncle John’s is more than just a breakfast place. Employee Sarah Lewis says the regulars’ stories remind her of the restaurant’s deep Toledo roots.

“It’s like family here,” said Lewis. “We had a customer in here today that met his first wife here in the 1960s when he was in high school when she was a waitress here, and he was one of our very last tables.

Lewis says she and other employees are excited about the new place. “The facilities in the new place, it will be nice to have newer facilities. Make everybody’s jobs a lot easier.”

The owner of the restaurant says the new location at 1430 Secor Rd. is expected to be finished by July of this year.

Current employees have the opportunity to get paid to help get the new Uncle John’s ready for the grand opening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.