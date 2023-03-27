Birthday Club
TARTA to debut new Route 33

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday for the debut of the new Route 33.

TARTA says the new route will increase the frequency of service to the Uptown and Junction neighborhoods while also serving south Toledo with stops at the Walmart on Glendale Avenue, Toledo’s VA Clinic and the University of Toledo Medical Center.

According to TARTA, there will also be other changes to come in the near future such as the extension of TARTA’s Route 32. This will bring fixed route service to the Spring Meadows Place shopping center for the first time.

