Toledo man accused of gouging TPD officer’s eyes indicted

Reports said Dashner cut the officer’s bottom eyelid and broke blood vessels in the eye.
Reports said Dashner cut the officer's bottom eyelid and broke blood vessels in the eye.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo man on two felony charges Monday for allegedly attacking an officer and digging his fingers in her eye.

The grand jury indicted Christopher Dashner, 34, on an aggravated robbery charge and an assault charge. Police reports say officers were dispatched to the area of South and Spencer around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 for a check safety call when they saw Dashner and tried to talk to him. TPD records said Dashner “immediately became combative” and attacked an officer, trying to gouge her eyes.

Court documents say as he was being detained, Dashner swung a bag of beer cans at the officers and and assaulted a female officer, digging his fingers into her right eye. The officer suffered broken blood vessels in her eye and had a cut on her bottom eyelid.

The police affidavit did not provide insight into the aggravated robbery charge. A judge set his bond last week at $20,000 at no percent.

