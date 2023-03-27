Birthday Club
Whitehouse Inn to hold second fundraiser to benefit employees

All proceeds will be given to employees as The Whitehouse Inn continues to rebuild and reopen.
All proceeds will be given to employees as The Whitehouse Inn continues to rebuild and reopen.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Inn is holding a second fundraiser to help benefit its employees after the restaurant caught on fire on March 22.

Organizers say on March 29, The Whitehouse Inn will be serving prime rib at Crust Pizzeria from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. All proceeds will be given to employees as The Whitehouse Inn continues to rebuild and reopen.

The first event to benefit employees took place last week when The Whitehouse Inn opened its bar for snacks and drinks.

