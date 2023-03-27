Whitehouse Inn to hold second fundraiser to benefit employees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Inn is holding a second fundraiser to help benefit its employees after the restaurant caught on fire on March 22.

Organizers say on March 29, The Whitehouse Inn will be serving prime rib at Crust Pizzeria from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. All proceeds will be given to employees as The Whitehouse Inn continues to rebuild and reopen.

The first event to benefit employees took place last week when The Whitehouse Inn opened its bar for snacks and drinks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.