3/28: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Brief window for midweek rain/wind/snow; muddy for Mud Hens Opening Day
Tomorrow morning will be decent, then rain, wind and even a few flakes move in for the afternoon. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After a foggy start to an otherwise decent day, we’re eyeing another system in the works for the midweek. Wednesday morning will start out nice enough, then a cold front dives in and drives up wind speeds to 40mph, providing a brief window for rain and even a few wet flakes mixing in. Thursday will be the “pick day” of the next few to follow, as it’s mild and muddy for the Mud Hens home opener Friday. A few storms, some strong, are possible that night, followed by yet more wind to lead off the weekend.

