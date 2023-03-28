3/28: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

After a foggy start to an otherwise decent day, we’re eyeing another system in the works for the midweek. Wednesday morning will start out nice enough, then a cold front dives in and drives up wind speeds to 40mph, providing a brief window for rain and even a few wet flakes mixing in. Thursday will be the “pick day” of the next few to follow, as it’s mild and muddy for the Mud Hens home opener Friday. A few storms, some strong, are possible that night, followed by yet more wind to lead off the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.