3/28/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cool, lows in the lower 30s. WEDNESDAY: Dry in the morning, chance of showers in the afternoon, dry in the evening, breezy, temperatures falling from the upper 40s into the upper 30s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of an evening shower, highs in the upper 40s. FRIDAY: Rain showers likely, becoming breezy, warmer, highs in the lower 60s. SATURDAY: Very windy, rain likely, rain/snow mix possible later in the day, temperatures falling from the mid 40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.