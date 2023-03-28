3/28/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cool, lows in the lower 30s. WEDNESDAY: Dry in the morning, chance of showers in the afternoon, dry in the evening, breezy, temperatures falling from the upper 40s into the upper 30s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of an evening shower, highs in the upper 40s. FRIDAY: Rain showers likely, becoming breezy, warmer, highs in the lower 60s. SATURDAY: Very windy, rain likely, rain/snow mix possible later in the day, temperatures falling from the mid 40s.
