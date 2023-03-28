Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

80-year-old man found in home during storm dies in hospital, police say

Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old Brattleboro man found in his home...
Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old Brattleboro man found in his home following a wellness check during the recent nor’easter.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont are investigating after an 80-year-old man rescued from his home during a nor’easter died in the hospital.

First responders arrived at the Brattleboro home of Alex Nislick two weeks ago for a wellness check. At the residence, they found Nislick weak and suffering from exposure to the cold.

Nislick’s neighbor, Peter Case, is the person who called first responders to investigate. He said Nislick would mostly keep to himself at his home, where he lived alone.

“I would see him at least five or six times a week,” Case said. “I hadn’t seen him in probably four or five days and that goes to the preceding time and the preceding storm.”

Case said he realized something was wrong when he noticed Nislick was not burning wood during the storm when the neighborhood was out of power.

Nislick died at the hospital three days after he was found.

Despite the sad outcome, Case said he’s glad he called the police.

“Calling in wellness checks is never a bad idea to take care of people you might otherwise not really even know,” he said.

Authorities are waiting on the autopsy to determine Nislick’s exact cause of death. They said it does not seem to be a suspicious death.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officials described the inside of residents’ home on Ohio Street as “a total loss” after a...
Mother of kidnapped, murdered teen’s house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire
Chicha Harris pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault and two counts of attempt...
Toledo man facing murder charges convicted in separate shooting case
A local blogger posted a video of documents he found in trash bins outside of Toledo Police...
TPD addresses sensitive documentation found in trash

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
Debt ceiling impasse: McCarthy presses Biden to negotiate
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Gun control is once again a hot topic in Washington, with Democrats calling for it and...
Biden calls for gun reform after Nashville shooting
A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy...
Boy Scouts’ $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge