Building Better Schools: Local schools celebrate Music In Our Schools month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - March is Music In Our Schools month, a time designated to show appreciation for music in education.

For this week’s Building Better Schools, 13abc stopped by an orchestra class at Start High School.

The musical class, directed by Amanda Stierman completed a special performance this month to commemorate Music In Our Schools month and celebrate young musicians.

Lauren Wilt, a junior and cellist said she appreciates the month dedicated to music appreciation.

“I think it’s great because a lot of times, it just goes to the athletes and football and I don’t care about football. They get all the appreciation, all the money, and we’re over here poor and alone,” she said.

Michael Allen, a junior at Start, said his love for the violin started in middle school.

“ Sixth grade is when I first picked up the violin, and I’ve been playing it since because I’ve been getting inspired by other musicians around the world, and my teacher is motivating me to keep pursuing what I’m doing,” he said.

For some students, musicianship has not been a quick study.

Braden Bowman, a sophomore, said his journey of playing the viola has been difficult at times.

“It was very complicated at first. I didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t know how to hold the bow, didn’t know strings, didn’t know what to do at all, and now I’m like, ‘oh, I know how to do this,’” Bowman said.

However, the young musicians said it’s been a worthwhile experience: learning an instrument, developing friendships and collaborating with peers.

“It’s important for us to recognize our student-musicians and the importance of music education in the classroom. It’s an environment where we do have a combination of student-athletes as well as students who are involved in theater, or maybe they’re not involved in anything other than music. But it builds a sense of community for them and gives them a place where they belong,” Stierman said.

In addition, Stierman said the classroom provides a place for students to inspire one another.

“I think it just allows you to feel things that are bigger than us, and for the students to get to create that together, it’s really an amazing thing to watch,” she said.

