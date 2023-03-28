Birthday Club
City of Toledo leaders look to end all traffic deaths with $1 million investment

By Carli Petrus
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo city leaders recently announced a new plan committed to a goal of eliminating all traffic deaths by 2031. They’re allocating more than $1 million for new safety strategies driven by data.

Toledo Deputy Mayor Abby Arnold says Toledo sees about 32 fatal crashes every year, and this new plan looks to slowly lower that number.

“It’s really a shift in the mindset of how we look at our roadways and traffic crashes. It started in Europe and has been adopted throughout the United States,” said Arnold.

She emphasizes the main idea of “Vision Zero” is “traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries are preventable.” Adding speed will be a big issue the plan tackles, once it’s officially adopted by city council.

“Speed has a significant impact in whether or not someone will survive or avoid life-altering injuries in a crash,” said Arnold.

When it comes to fatal crashes, the Garcia family knows all too well what it’s like to lose a loved one in the blink of an eye.

“I would not wish what I’m going through on anybody, anybody at all,” said Valerie Garcia.

Garcia lost her 20-year-old daughter, Harley Conley, in a crash on Miami Street just last year.

The Garcia family tells 13abc they find some peace in the city’s recent efforts and hope at least one less family has to go through what they are.

“I think it’s a good thing for them to acknowledge the fact that there’s things that need to be worked on in multiple different areas that they can spend money on,” said Harley’s sister Alexis Garcia.

Arnold says city council plans to officially adopt vision zero Tuesday. Once that happens, testing and demonstration projects will begin across the city.

