Compassion Toledo holding gas giveaway Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I am reaching out to you at the suggestion of Alexis Means. My name is Dana Stevenson and I am a part of the leadership and marketing team at Compassion Toledo Church 3327 Byrne Rd. in Toledo.

On Saturday, April 1st, Compassion Toledo will be holding a gas giveaway at Circle K on Byrne and Airport. Compassion Church is sponsoring and paying for this event. Law enforcement on hand to help direct traffic.

$10 worth of gas will be pumped into the first 300 cars. The event launches the church’s Blessing Days initiative.

