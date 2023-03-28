Birthday Club
Compassion Toledo holding gas giveaway Saturday

Compassion Toledo holding gas giveaway Saturday
Compassion Toledo holding gas giveaway Saturday(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I am reaching out to you at the suggestion of Alexis Means. My name is Dana Stevenson and I am a part of the leadership and marketing team at Compassion Toledo Church 3327 Byrne Rd. in Toledo.

On Saturday, April 1st, Compassion Toledo will be holding a gas giveaway at Circle K on Byrne and Airport. Compassion Church is sponsoring and paying for this event. Law enforcement on hand to help direct traffic.

$10 worth of gas will be pumped into the first 300 cars. The event launches the church’s Blessing Days initiative.

