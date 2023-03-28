Family history of Alzheimer’s motivates local man to take charge of health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Watching a loved one go through Alzheimer’s can be a painful experience. That experience is what motivated one man to take charge of his health.

Currently, there are 222,000 Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s and that number will rise by more than 13% in 2025

Dwight Smith, who has a family history of Alzheimer’s, says his father was diagnosed with the disease in 2012.

“You know, he was an amazing man,” said Smith. “He was a minister for 37 years; health-conscious; he was doing two-mile walks everyday, read books constantly, but you know, it got him.”

Smith says his father’s cognitive functions declined until his death two years ago.

“Those emotions they’re still, they’re still fresh,” said Smith. “I mean there’s a lot of sadness.”

Now, Smith is taking steps recommend by the Alzheimer’s Association in hopes of reducing his risk for Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

“A combination of things are really effective, including good diet and exercise and limited alcohol intake,” said Julia Pechlivanos, Executive Director of Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s. “But the one thing every single American can do is take a multivitamin.”

Smith exercises, eats a high fiber diet with fruits, vegetables and lean meats and challenges himself to learn new things.

“I know that I’m doing things that I feel could be helpful in reducing my risk of Alzheimer’s and prolonging my life and my ability to be there for my son and potentially my grandchildren some day,” said Smith.

