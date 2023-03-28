Glenwood Park Neighborhood Coalition to host community meeting Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glenwood Park Neighborhood Coalition is hosting a community meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place on March 28 at 6 p.m. at the Kent Branch Library.

Organizers say the meeting is for, but not limited to, the residents who live in the 43610 and 43620 zip code areas who would like to express their concerns about neighborhood improvements.

Councilwoman Cessandra McPherson and a representative from the Department of Streets Operation will be in attendance to hear concerns and answer questions.

