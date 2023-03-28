Governor DeWine orders flags lowered for Nashville shooting victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine has ordered ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff honoring the victims of the shooting at a Tennessee church and school, according to a release.

This is in accordance with an order issued by President Joe Biden, officials say.

The flags at all public buildings and grounds will fly at half-staff until sunset Friday, March 31.

