I-475 closure for bridge repairs causes traffic backups

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475 N from U.S. 23 to Salisbury/Dussel is closed until at least Wednesday morning for repairs of the bridge deck over Monclova Road, ODOT says. It will also close the eastbound ramp from U.S. 24 to I-475 northbound. The photo above shows the traffic backup outlook as of approximately 5:00 pm Tuesday.

SUGGESTED DETOUR : I-75 northbound to westbound I-475 back to I-475/U.S. 23.

The following ramps are closed as part of the repairs:

I-75 northbound to I-475 northbound. Detour: I-75 northbound to I-475 westbound.

I-75 southbound to I-475 northbound. Detour: State Route 582 to I-75 northbound to I-475 westbound.

State Route 25 to I-475 northbound. Use alternate route.

ODOT says its part of the I-475 widening and construction of a new interchange at U.S. Route 20A project that is slated to continue through December of 2024. I-475 between Airport Hwy and U.S. 24 Maumee will experience lane restrictions throughout the duration of the project.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.