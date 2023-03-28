Birthday Club
I-475 closure for bridge repairs causes traffic backups

I-475 N from U.S. 23 to Salisbury/Dussel is closed until at least Wednesday morning, March 29,...
I-475 N from U.S. 23 to Salisbury/Dussel is closed until at least Wednesday morning, March 29, for repairs of the bridge deck over Monclova Road(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475 N from U.S. 23 to Salisbury/Dussel is closed until at least Wednesday morning for repairs of the bridge deck over Monclova Road, ODOT says. It will also close the eastbound ramp from U.S. 24 to I-475 northbound. The photo above shows the traffic backup outlook as of approximately 5:00 pm Tuesday.

SUGGESTED DETOUR : I-75 northbound to westbound I-475 back to I-475/U.S. 23.

The following ramps are closed as part of the repairs:

  • I-75 northbound to I-475 northbound. Detour: I-75 northbound to I-475 westbound.
  • I-75 southbound to I-475 northbound. Detour: State Route 582 to I-75 northbound to I-475 westbound.
  • State Route 25 to I-475 northbound. Use alternate route.

ODOT says its part of the I-475 widening and construction of a new interchange at U.S. Route 20A project that is slated to continue through December of 2024. I-475 between Airport Hwy and U.S. 24 Maumee will experience lane restrictions throughout the duration of the project.

