Lenawee County Sheriff seeks tips for multiple vehicle break-ins

ADRIAN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton and Raisin Township police departments request the public identify one or more suspects following several vehicle break-ins.

According to a statement released by Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Publicity Committee, an unknown suspect or suspects “smashed out the passenger rear window of a Toyota Sienna minivan and stole a yellow Snap-On toolbox full of expensive Snap-On hand tools.”

The incident occurred in the 200 block of West Church Street in the village of Clinton.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Monday, March 20, to the 3200 block of Bent Oak Highway in Adrian Township. The incident reported that an unknown suspect or suspects entered a Dodge caravan and a Chevrolet Avalanche. According to the police report, miscellaneous items were stolen the previous evening.

The Raisin Township Police were dispatched to Kelsey Avenue and McKenna Drive within the Middlebrook Meadows subdivision for four “larceny” incidents on Sunday, March 19.

Lastly, police were also dispatched to Raisin Valley Estates for “larceny” from a car incident on Tuesday, March 22.

Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is asked to call (517) 266-6161 or (877) 276-8477. Residents can also submit an anonymous tip online.

