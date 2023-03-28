Birthday Club
Local high school provides support for students with behavioral issues

By Alexis Means
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Understanding every aspect of a child’s life can greatly impact their learning and success in school.

Westfield High School Principal Kate Snyder says at some point in every teacher’s career, they will teach at-risk youth.

“My favorite thing to do in the morning is to greet every student with a smile,” said Snyder.

Westfield High School is a non-traditional school focusing on students with behavioral issues.

“We have staff that are strategically placed in the morning throughout the building for that intentional purpose, to greet students, to check in to make sure that they are in good footing,” said Snyder.

Metal detectors are a normal part of the day. Westfield does not have lockers so the staff helps keep track of students’ items.

“So it might be a jacket, book bag, lunch, we can hold those things for them,” said Snyder.

Westfield also teaches social skills to students.

“Some have to do with understanding coping strategies, understanding how to reach your own emotions and respond to those emotions,” said Snyder. “How to seek help when the situation is bigger than you can manage yourself.”

There are about 60 students at Westfield, and the principal says many things that happen at home or in the community tend to spill over into school. That’s why teachers work on how to handle experiences.

“How to identify key support people, whether it be at school or in the community, can be of help to them when things might go off course a little bit. They’re are all very important,” said Snyder.

