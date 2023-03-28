Local organizations step up to help Mississippi tornado victims

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A devastating tornado ripped through Mississippi on Friday, killing at least 26 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction and thousands of victims.

Organizations from all over the United States have descended upon Mississippi to help those in need. Both FEMA and Red Cross are the largest among those organizations, mobilizing volunteers and disaster relief from surrounding, unaffected areas.

There are also some local Toledo organizations working to aid in the relief efforts. Diocese of Toledo Catholic Charities is collecting monetary donations. Rodney Schuster, the executive director for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Toledo, says the organization can be thought of as ‘second responders’.

“First responders are there to help make sure they are secure and safe. We’re there to help with the long-term recovery efforts.”

Schuster says all of the money raised goes directly towards helping those affected.

“We don’t take any expenses out. Dollar-for-dollar, we send that on to Catholic Charities USA, who will then go on the ground after the first responders have left to help those who still have needs.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.