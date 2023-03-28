Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Local organizations step up to help Mississippi tornado victims

Tracy Hardin, who with her husband Tim, own Chuck's Dairy Bar, surveys the tornado destruction...
Tracy Hardin, who with her husband Tim, own Chuck's Dairy Bar, surveys the tornado destruction to their business in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. The couple and their six employees were hiding in the cooler when the tornado hit. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A devastating tornado ripped through Mississippi on Friday, killing at least 26 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction and thousands of victims.

Organizations from all over the United States have descended upon Mississippi to help those in need. Both FEMA and Red Cross are the largest among those organizations, mobilizing volunteers and disaster relief from surrounding, unaffected areas.

There are also some local Toledo organizations working to aid in the relief efforts. Diocese of Toledo Catholic Charities is collecting monetary donations. Rodney Schuster, the executive director for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Toledo, says the organization can be thought of as ‘second responders’.

“First responders are there to help make sure they are secure and safe. We’re there to help with the long-term recovery efforts.”

Schuster says all of the money raised goes directly towards helping those affected.

“We don’t take any expenses out. Dollar-for-dollar, we send that on to Catholic Charities USA, who will then go on the ground after the first responders have left to help those who still have needs.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officials described the inside of residents’ home on Ohio Street as “a total loss” after a...
Mother of kidnapped, murdered teen’s house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire
Chicha Harris pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault and two counts of attempt...
Toledo man facing murder charges convicted in separate shooting case
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

Latest News

TPD
TPD: Teenage suspects hit homeless man over the head, steal from victim
Findlay Police seize nearly 300 grams of narcotics on I-75.
Police seize nearly 300 grams of narcotics after arresting man for OVI on I-75 exit ramp
How to de-clutter your office for Spring
How to de-clutter your office for Spring
Napoleon native Adam Minnick talks about life as a comedian
Napoleon native Adam Minnick talks about life as a comedian