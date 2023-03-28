March 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high around 50. Wednesday morning will be mild with a high in the upper 40s around 50 degrees by mid-day, then temperatures will drop about 15 degrees with rain changing to snow. Strong winds gusting up to 40 mph are also possible. Thursday will be nice with sunshine and a high around 50. Showers and storms are likely on Friday with a high in the middle 60s. Strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out Friday night. Temperatures will fall into the 30s late Saturday with a rain/snow mix expected. Sunday will bring highs in the low 50s with sunshine. Monday will be back in the middle 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday of next week could bring highs around 70 for the first time this year.

