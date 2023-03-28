Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

March 28th Weather Forecast

Rain & Snow Wednesday, Stormy Friday, Warmer Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high around 50. Wednesday morning will be mild with a high in the upper 40s around 50 degrees by mid-day, then temperatures will drop about 15 degrees with rain changing to snow. Strong winds gusting up to 40 mph are also possible. Thursday will be nice with sunshine and a high around 50. Showers and storms are likely on Friday with a high in the middle 60s. Strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out Friday night. Temperatures will fall into the 30s late Saturday with a rain/snow mix expected. Sunday will bring highs in the low 50s with sunshine. Monday will be back in the middle 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday of next week could bring highs around 70 for the first time this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Chicha Harris pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault and two counts of attempt...
Toledo man facing murder charges convicted in separate shooting case
Officials described the inside of residents’ home on Ohio Street as “a total loss” after a...
Mother of kidnapped, murdered teen’s house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

Latest News

March 28th Weather Forecast
March 28th Weather Forecast
3/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/27/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
3/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
A cooler start to the final week of March, and it's still looking warmer and wet for the Mud...
3/27: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast