Moment of Science: Hummingbirds

They flit from flowers to feeders, they weigh less than a marshmallow, and their movement seems almost impossible! This week, we’re taking a close look at hummingbirds.

*Let’s get the obvious fact out of the way: North American hummingbird wings average around 50 beats per second in a normal flight, though Cuba’s bee hummingbird generates quite a buzz at 80 beats a second. That lets a few species reach up to 30mph in an average flight, but males can sometimes double that speed while dodging and diving to impress the ladies. Their heartbeats reach up to 1200 per minute -- that’s about 1 for every 3 to 4 wingflaps.

*All that flapping burns through a bunch of calories, and the human equivalent of their metabolism is staggering. If they were our size, they’d use 150,000 calories a day, compared to our average 2000-calorie diet -- and their blood sugar levels are so high, it would likely kill us by comparison.

*To keep up with demand, hummingbirds visit hundreds of flowers or feeders every day in search of sweet, sweet nectar. In fact, because a big part of their brain is the hippocampus, they’ve been known to remember which flowers they’ve been to, and even feeder locations years later. It’s a symbiotic relationship, as they help pollinate a variety of species on their quick visits, and occasionally eat small insects mid-flight.

*While they have no sense of smell, their color vision is impeccable, especially for warmer colors like red or orange. Feeders are often colored that way for that reason, though you should avoid using red dye in your nectar -- just mix 1 part sugar to 4 parts water. The simpler, the better.

*Hummingbird tongues are another marvel. They split at the end, and open up as soon as they strike liquid gold. That allows them to draw up the nectar through the middle and pump it into their bodies 15 to 20 times a second.

*Unlike many other bird species, hummingbirds are pretty solitary creatures and often migrate alone, some for up to 500 miles at a time. They’re exclusive to the Americas these days, but fossil evidence suggests they lived in Europe as far back as 30 million years ago. No one knows why they disappeared from that continent, but they remain a spectacular wild wonder on this side of the Atlantic.

