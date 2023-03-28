New Early Learning Center to support low-income Toledo families

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Mosaic Family Zone is working with Baby University to provide an Early Learning Center that will support low-income Toledo families.

The Mosaic Early Learning Center has been under development for more than 18 months. MFZ says the center will feature lower teacher to student ratios, parent education and a focus on Social Emotional Learning using the Conscious Discipline curriculum.

“The Old South End has quality rated pre-school capacity for only about 25% of the 348 children aged birth to five who live here,” said David Kaiser, Executive Director of the Mosaic Family Zone. “This new center will serve 96 students which will approximately double the capacity available for our families.”

MELC will be located in the former St. James school, on the corner of Orchard and Broadway, where Head Start classes operated for over 20 years. MFZ says the building has undergone a $1 million renovation to create the new space for young children.

“We know children born into low-income families start the first day of kindergarten about 60% behind middle class students on average across the United States,” said Kelly Kaiser, Executive Director of Baby University. “Our approach is to work with parents from the point of pregnancy forward to help them stabilize the family, follow best practices in preparing children for success and get them started on a 20+ year pipeline of family support centered on the students.”

A ribbon cutting for MELC will take place on March 30 at 9 a.m. Mayor Kapszukiewicz will be in attendance to make a few comments.

