Police seize nearly 300 grams of narcotics after arresting man for OVI on I-75 exit ramp

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police seized a large amount of narcotics from a vehicle after arresting a man on an I-75 exit ramp Tuesday morning.

FPD says officers were dispatched on March 28 at 3:23 a.m. to a report of a male that was passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on the I-75 southbound exit ramp at W. Trenton Avenue.

Officers located the vehicle and identified the driver as Robert Hughes, 39, of The Plains, Ohio.

According to FPD, further investigation led to Hughes being arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Officers then searched Hughes’ vehicle and found a large amount of narcotics.

The narcotics seized during the search were:

269 grams of methamphetamine

6.5 grams of suspected fentanyl

8.5 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

61 tablets of unknown pressed pills

4 grams of suspected marijuana

FPD says Hughes is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on the charges of first-degree misdemeanor OVI and first-degree felony possession of drugs. Additional charges are expected pending laboratory results.

