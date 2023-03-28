Residents left without water following water main break on North St. Clair St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City residents are left without water Monday evening following a water main break in Downtown Toledo.

" I came back from the store. There wasn’t any water out here. I go back upstairs, and the next thing I know, we have no water in the whole building, none of the buildings in this area right here,” said James Hobson lives at the Renaissance Senior Apartments, where more than 50 residents are without water.

A water main break on North St. Clair Street just between Adams and Jackson flooded the streets, leaving both residents and businesses without water.

“I tried to turn my water on because I wanted to glass. I filled my bottle with some ice in it. Then I go to turn on the water and say, ‘who turned my water off? I don’t pay any water bill.’ The next thing I know, I look around everybody’s waters off,” Hobson said.

City crews came out to shut off the water valve, causing issues for the senior living nearby, as well as the Valentine Theater and Trinity Episcopal Church.

“You can buy bottled water or you don’t have anything to drink. You might have something in your ice tray and have to melt it. You can’t wash the dishes; you can’t take a [expletive]. You can’t use the bathroom, none of that stuff,” Hobson said.

City crews on the scene 13abc that they’re working to find where exactly the break is located and if it’s a city line or one belonging to a nearby building. The crews have to bring in a line truck to find the leak; then bulldozers will come in to dig up the street and fix the line.

" They told us they don’t know when the water will be back on,” Hobson said.

Once the leak is found and fixed, the city will repair the street.

Hobson said some residents at the senior apartment building have mobility issues or are being treated for cancer, so he hopes the whole process doesn’t take too long.

" I hope they hurry up. Yeah, I hope they hurry up; I’m thirsty. I guess I have to drink pop. The doctor told me not to drink pop,” Hobson said.

