TPD: Suspects break into Toledo apartment, pistol-whip woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for suspects accused of breaking into a Toledo apartment and pistol-whipping a a woman.

TPD records said it happened Monday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Glendale Village Apartments. The 26-year-old victim Toledo police known suspects forced their way into her apartment at gunpoint. She said they were looking for stolen drugs and believed her to be involved.

The suspects allegedly stole her phone and hit her on the head with a handgun. Crews who responded checked her out and found she did not need any further medical treatment.

Police did not identify the suspects, give a description of them or list how many were involved. The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

