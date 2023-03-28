TPD: Teenage suspects hit homeless man over the head, steal from victim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for suspects accused of hitting a homeless man over the head and stealing his belongings.

According to police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed near Council and Detroit Monday night around 11:00 p.m. Police said the two suspects described as black teenagers, roughly 14-16 years old, came up from behind the victim and hit him twice with a bat or a stick. The man dropped his belongings and the suspects stole them and ran away.

The victim suffered what police described as a serious injury to his head. They said the man refused to go to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

