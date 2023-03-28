Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Teenage suspects hit homeless man over the head, steal from victim

TPD
TPD(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for suspects accused of hitting a homeless man over the head and stealing his belongings.

According to police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed near Council and Detroit Monday night around 11:00 p.m. Police said the two suspects described as black teenagers, roughly 14-16 years old, came up from behind the victim and hit him twice with a bat or a stick. The man dropped his belongings and the suspects stole them and ran away.

The victim suffered what police described as a serious injury to his head. They said the man refused to go to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officials described the inside of residents’ home on Ohio Street as “a total loss” after a...
Mother of kidnapped, murdered teen’s house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire
Chicha Harris pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault and two counts of attempt...
Toledo man facing murder charges convicted in separate shooting case
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

Latest News

Findlay Police seize nearly 300 grams of narcotics on I-75.
Police seize nearly 300 grams of narcotics after arresting man for OVI on I-75 exit ramp
Tracy Hardin, who with her husband Tim, own Chuck's Dairy Bar, surveys the tornado destruction...
Local organizations step up to help Mississippi tornado victims
How to de-clutter your office for Spring
How to de-clutter your office for Spring
Napoleon native Adam Minnick talks about life as a comedian
Napoleon native Adam Minnick talks about life as a comedian