3/29: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Brief window for rain/snow/wind today; dodging rain for Mud Hens Opener
Rain, snow and wind in a narrow window this afternoon... then it's "One To Watch" late Friday with strong storms, and 50mph gusts possible again Saturday.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
It’s a weird day in the weather department, as winds ramp up to 40mph this afternoon with a narrow band of rain/snow showers rolling in... yet we’ll be back to sunshine before it sets! Temps will also go from the low-50s to mid-30s by sunset, bottoming out in the low-20s by Thursday morning. It’s still a muddy one up to bat for the Mud Hens home opener, though recent model runs suggest we may have some luck with a gap in activity during the game. Strong storms are then possible that night, with another gusty Saturday up to 50 mph.

