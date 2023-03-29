3/29/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear, cold and frosty with a chance of fog near Lake Erie, lows in the lower 20s. THURSDAY: Chance of AM fog near the lake, then mostly sunny, highs in the upper 40s. FRIDAY: AM rain, dry for a few hours in the afternoon, showers and storms likely in the evening, breezy and warm, highs in the lower 60s. FRIDAY NIGHT - SATURDAY: ***ONE TO WATCH*** Very windy with overnight strong storms, southwest winds could gust over 50 mph. Chance of additional rain and snow showers Saturday afternoon, still very windy, temperatures falling from the upper 40s into the upper 30s.

