Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3/29/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

3/29/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clear, cold and frosty with a chance of fog near Lake Erie, lows in the lower 20s. THURSDAY: Chance of AM fog near the lake, then mostly sunny, highs in the upper 40s. FRIDAY: AM rain, dry for a few hours in the afternoon, showers and storms likely in the evening, breezy and warm, highs in the lower 60s. FRIDAY NIGHT - SATURDAY: ***ONE TO WATCH*** Very windy with overnight strong storms, southwest winds could gust over 50 mph. Chance of additional rain and snow showers Saturday afternoon, still very windy, temperatures falling from the upper 40s into the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men previously convicted of aggravated murder in a years-old case are set to be released...
Toledo men convicted in decades-old murder to be freed ‘in the interest of justice’
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
TPD: Suspects break into Toledo apartment, pistol-whip woman
Officials described the inside of residents’ home on Ohio Street as “a total loss” after a...
Mother of kidnapped, murdered teen’s house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire
I-475 N from U.S. 23 to Salisbury/Dussel is closed until at least Wednesday morning, March 29,...
I-475 closure for bridge repairs causes traffic backups
A local blogger posted a video of documents he found in trash bins outside of Toledo Police...
TPD addresses sensitive documentation found in trash

Latest News

3/29/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/29/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Rain, snow and wind in a narrow window this afternoon... then it's "One To Watch" late Friday...
3/29: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Rain, snow and wind in a narrow window this afternoon... then it's "One To Watch" late Friday...
3/29: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Rain, Snow & Wind This Afternoon, Strong Storms Friday Night, Windy Saturday
March 29th Weather Forecast