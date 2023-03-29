Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo to announce next Chief of Police Thursday

The Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
The Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the City of Toledo will announce the city’s next Chief of Police Thursday.

The announcement is slated for 1:00 p.m. You can watch the announcement live on 13abc’s website and streaming platforms.

Community members selected by the city officials had the chance to sit-in on police chief candidate interviews earlier this month.

You can see a narrowed-down list of candidates at the link here. Mike Troendle is currently serving as Interim Police Chief following former Chief Kral’s retirement in January.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men previously convicted of aggravated murder in a years-old case are set to be released...
Toledo men convicted in decades-old murder to be freed ‘in the interest of justice’
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
TPD: Suspects break into Toledo apartment, pistol-whip woman
Officials described the inside of residents’ home on Ohio Street as “a total loss” after a...
Mother of kidnapped, murdered teen’s house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire
I-475 N from U.S. 23 to Salisbury/Dussel is closed until at least Wednesday morning, March 29,...
I-475 closure for bridge repairs causes traffic backups
A local blogger posted a video of documents he found in trash bins outside of Toledo Police...
TPD addresses sensitive documentation found in trash

Latest News

"Frogtown" Frog Survey is Under Way
Metroparks Meetup: “Frogtown” Frog Survey is Underway
A woman is accused of lying about the details of buying a firearm for her ex-boyfriend.
Sylvania woman sentenced in illegal gun purchase
The excitement has been building all day in Bowling Green as fans get ready for the sold out...
BGSU community gears up for Fab 4 WNIT game at Stroh Center
3/29/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/29/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast