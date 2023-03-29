City of Toledo to announce next Chief of Police Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the City of Toledo will announce the city’s next Chief of Police Thursday.

The announcement is slated for 1:00 p.m. You can watch the announcement live on 13abc’s website and streaming platforms.

Community members selected by the city officials had the chance to sit-in on police chief candidate interviews earlier this month.

You can see a narrowed-down list of candidates at the link here. Mike Troendle is currently serving as Interim Police Chief following former Chief Kral’s retirement in January.

