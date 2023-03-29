Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: The Dark Horse Social Club

By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) -A speakeasy is alive and well in Defiance, Ohio. It’s called The Dark Horse Social Club!

The building itself was constructed in 1871 as a shop owned and operated by a Civil War veteran who rolled cigars. In more recent decades, it served as a photography studio. Now, it’s a restaurant and bar with a vibe that invites you to hang out and chat with your neighbors while you eat.

“We saw the building up for sale in July of 2020,” said co-owner Trish Sanford-Speiser. “Everybody that comes in says I cannot believe I’m in Defiance, Ohio. I feel like I”m in vacation. I feel like I’m in Europe.”

Today, we sample a Flatbread pizza topped with cheese, potatoes, corned beef, house-made thousand island, and micro greens. Don’t forget the Irish Coffee! Check out the full menu, hours, and location here: https://thedarkhorsesocialclub.net/

