Lucas County corrections officer arrested for assaulting woman, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers arrested a man accused of injuring a woman while choking her out Wednesday morning.

Court records say David Graham, 31, is facing an assault charge for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old woman at her home in the 1200 block of Byrne just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say Graham grabbed a woman and choked her, scratching her face, chest, shoulder and arm. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police records say he is a corrections officer for the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

