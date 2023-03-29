Birthday Club
Lucas County corrections officer arrested for assaulting woman, police say

David Graham, 31, is facing an assault charge for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old woman in...
David Graham, 31, is facing an assault charge for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old woman in the 1200 block of Byrne on March 29, 2023.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers arrested a man accused of injuring a woman while choking her out Wednesday morning.

Court records say David Graham, 31, is facing an assault charge for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old woman at her home in the 1200 block of Byrne just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say Graham grabbed a woman and choked her, scratching her face, chest, shoulder and arm. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police records say he is a corrections officer for the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

