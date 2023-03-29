Birthday Club
Man’s face grazed in Toledo shooting

On March 28 around 8:16 p.m., Toledo Police received a ShotSpotter alert regarding multiple...
On March 28 around 8:16 p.m., Toledo Police received a ShotSpotter alert regarding multiple rounds fired on the 2000 block of Avondale Ave.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man’s face was grazed by a bullet after a shooting in Toledo on Tuesday.

On March 28 around 8:16 p.m., Toledo Police received a ShotSpotter alert regarding multiple rounds fired on the 2000 block of Avondale Ave. TPD says moments after the alert was received, TPD was informed by a local hospital that a patient had walked in with a gunshot wound.

The 50-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet on the right side of his face but was reported in stable condition and was treated.

The incident is currently under investigation.

