March 29th Weather Forecast

Rain, Snow & Wind This Afternoon, Strong Storms Friday Night, Windy Saturday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The morning will be nice with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will take place around mid-day in the upper 40s. Temperatures will drop about 10-degrees this afternoon with 40 mph wind gusts out of the west. A few showers are likely changing to snow showers early to mid afternoon. The sky will clear tonight with a low in the low 20s. Thursday will be sunny with a high in the upper 40s. Friday will be warm with 3 high chances of rain. The first arrives in the morning through mid-day. The second arrives during the evening, the 3rd chance could bring strong to severe storms with damaging winds being the main concern Friday night. Right now areas west of Toledo are in a “marginal” risk (1 on a scale up to 5) for severe weather. Strong winds are likely during the day on Saturday with wind gusts nearing or topping 50 mph potentially. Rain and snow showers are also likely along with the cold and wind. The warm up is still on track next week. Highs return to the 50s on Sunday, 60s on Monday, and low 70s on Tuesday.

