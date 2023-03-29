Mercy Health looks to acquire St. Luke’s facilities, staff

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 400 McLaren St. Luke’s staff members plan to join Mercy Health as St. Luke’s operations come to a close. The announcement of employee’s signed commitment letters comes as Mercy works to get buy St. Luke’s facilities, land and physical assets.

McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital will discontinue operations by mid-May after its Board of Directors voted unanimously to close the hospital and related outpatient services, McLaren announced earlier this month.

Mercy said Wednesday it has sought to make smooth transition for area patients as well as employees, saying it is prepared to care for an influx of patients.

“This has been difficult news for the entire community and especially the McLaren St. Luke’s team. Mercy Health remains dedicated to increasing access to high-quality, compassionate care throughout the region and is pleased to welcome McLaren St. Luke’s members to Mercy Heath,” said Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health – Toledo. “We are committed to offering a smooth transition for associates, providers and patients as we strive to maintain a continuity of patient care for our community.”

Many of the St. Luke’s employees plan to go to the Mercy Health - Perrysburg Hospital since it is the closest full-service hospital to the Maumee community. It’s one of seven Mercy Health hospitals in the region and is a department of Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.

Mercy Health also said it is working to finalize an asset purchase agreement to acquire the McLaren St. Luke’s facilities, land and physical assets.

“As this transition continues, Mercy Health is committed to engaging the community to develop a thoughtful go-forward plan,” Mercy said of the potential acquisition.

