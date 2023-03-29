Ohio Attorney General, Norfolk-Southern announce ‘new business opportunity’

NILES, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and officials from Norfolk-Southern will have a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a “new business opportunity.”

Representatives from the Youngstown Warren Chamber of Commerce will join them at the news conference in Niles.

No other details on this new opportunity are being released at this time.

On March 14, Yost announced the state filed a lawsuit against Norfolk-Southern for the Feb. 3 toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

Several days after the derailment, there was a controlled explosion of the five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

The explosion caused a huge chemical plume and the chemicals were then directed into a ditch.

Overall, the lawsuit said the violations resulted in an untold volume of hazardous pollutants being released into the air, water and ground, posing substantial, long-term threats to human health and the environment.

