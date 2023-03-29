Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio Attorney General, Norfolk-Southern announce ‘new business opportunity’

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a...
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023.(Associated Press)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and officials from Norfolk-Southern will have a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a “new business opportunity.”

Representatives from the Youngstown Warren Chamber of Commerce will join them at the news conference in Niles.

No other details on this new opportunity are being released at this time.

On March 14, Yost announced the state filed a lawsuit against Norfolk-Southern for the Feb. 3 toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

Several days after the derailment, there was a controlled explosion of the five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

The explosion caused a huge chemical plume and the chemicals were then directed into a ditch.

Overall, the lawsuit said the violations resulted in an untold volume of hazardous pollutants being released into the air, water and ground, posing substantial, long-term threats to human health and the environment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men previously convicted of aggravated murder in a years-old case are set to be released...
Toledo men convicted in decades-old murder to be freed ‘in the interest of justice’
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
TPD: Suspects break into Toledo apartment, pistol-whip woman
Officials described the inside of residents’ home on Ohio Street as “a total loss” after a...
Mother of kidnapped, murdered teen’s house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire
I-475 N from U.S. 23 to Salisbury/Dussel is closed until at least Wednesday morning, March 29,...
I-475 closure for bridge repairs causes traffic backups
A local blogger posted a video of documents he found in trash bins outside of Toledo Police...
TPD addresses sensitive documentation found in trash

Latest News

Fit Over 50 - Fishing
Fit Over 50 - Fishing
Getting ready for gardening at the 577 Foundation
Getting ready for gardening at the 577 Foundation
Ask an Arborist at the Wood Co. Public Library
Ask an Arborist at the Wood Co. Public Library
The campaign supports local charities, and this year, customers can make donations at...
Toledo Jersey Mike’s giving 100% of Wednesday sales to area charities