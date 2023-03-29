Birthday Club
Salvation Army offering week-long summer camp for Lucas Co. children

The week-long overnight camp will take place from July 10 through July 14 at Camp NEOSA located...
The week-long overnight camp will take place from July 10 through July 14 at Camp NEOSA located in Carrolton, Ohio.(WSFA 12 News)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army is offering a summer camp for children in Lucas County this July.

The week-long overnight camp will take place from July 10 through July 14 at Camp NEOSA located in Carrolton, Ohio.

The Salvation Army says the camp is for children ages six through 12 who live in Lucas County. The cost of the camp is a non-refundable fee of $25 per child and a physical and medical paperwork are required.

Transportation will be provided from The Salvation Army in Toledo.

According to The Salvation Army, Camp NEOSA is an accredited camp with a nurse on staff and offers many activities including swimming, a zip line, a ropes course and crafts.

“At Camp NEOSA, some sayings should be taken literally like ‘why don’t you go take a hike or jump in a lake.’ Of course, the campers do exactly this!” said The Salvation Army.

To register, click here. Don’t forget to enter “Toledo” under the serving unit tab.

The deadline to register is June 1.

