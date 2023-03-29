Birthday Club
Sylvania woman sentenced in illegal gun purchase

A woman is accused of lying about the details of buying a firearm for her ex-boyfriend.
A woman is accused of lying about the details of buying a firearm for her ex-boyfriend.(Alexis Means)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Sylvania woman was sentenced to six months in prison Monday for making a false statement in connection with a purchase of a firearm for a felon.

According to court documents, Taylor Corggens and Lamondre Gaston entered a federally licensed firearms dealer in Oregon.

Court documents state, “the felon picked out and handled a firearm despite being legally prohibited from such activities.”

Surveillance photos show Corggens with Gaston inside a gun store. In the photos, it appears Gaston points to the blackout pistol he wants the salesman to show him. Gaston then handles the weapon despite his prior felony convictions prohibiting him from doing so.

According to a court document, Corggens used her identification to purchase the gun for $1,099.95 and 30 rounds of ammunition using her own card.

Court documents further state that Gaston was later pulled over by Toledo Police Department officers and “found to be in possession of the same firearm that Corggens purchased.”

In December 2021, Corggens was interviewed by federal law enforcement, in which she told authorities that she was alone when she purchased the firearm. However, surveillance video evidence from the firearms dealer showed Corggens and Gaston arriving in the same vehicle and entering the dealer together.

According to court documents, Corggens was interviewed on two different occasions in which she told agents that Gaston stole the gun from her home and she didn’t want to press charges.

