TPD: Man hospitalized after suffering medical emergency in car, crashes into train

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he became unresponsive in his vehicle and crashed into a train.

The Toledo Police Department says on March 28 at 9:13 p.m., a 27-year-old man was driving southbound on Front Street when he suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and became unresponsive.

The victim’s vehicle than struck a Norfolk Southern train head-on as it was crossing Front Street.

TPD says the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

13abc is not releasing the identity of the victim until officials notify his family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.