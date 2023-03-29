TPD: Man hospitalized after suffering medical emergency in car, crashes into train
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he became unresponsive in his vehicle and crashed into a train.
The Toledo Police Department says on March 28 at 9:13 p.m., a 27-year-old man was driving southbound on Front Street when he suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and became unresponsive.
The victim’s vehicle than struck a Norfolk Southern train head-on as it was crossing Front Street.
TPD says the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
13abc is not releasing the identity of the victim until officials notify his family.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.