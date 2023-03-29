Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman who published life story at age 106 turns 107

Helma Lein, who started writing at the age of 90, celebrated her 107th birthday in March.
By Jody Kerzman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – A woman in North Dakota who published her life story at 106 years old is now celebrating her 107th birthday.

Helma Lein celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.

She said she’s determined to preserve her memories of a life well-lived.

“I was born March 28, 1916,” Lein told KFYR.

Lien recorded the biggest moments of her life in her book, “Just the ‘Write’ Age.”

She published the book last year as an idea from her daughter.

“I wasn’t in favor of it at first, but I’m glad now that we did it,” she said.

The words on the pages take Lein back to her childhood.

The 107-year-old is now busy writing more stories, focusing on her travels. She and her husband traveled to places like Hawaii, Spain, Portugal and locations in Africa.

“I’m a writer and I spend more time writing stories and poems,” she said.

But Lein said she hasn’t always been a writer.

“I started writing when I was 90,” Lein said.

Lein is living proof that you’re never too old to try something new, and writing has kept her busy ever since she started.

At her age and with her life experiences, people will surely want to know what the secret to her longevity is.

“So many people ask me that,” Lien said. “I have no answer because it just happens.”

Lein said she will be celebrating her birthday with her family in April.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men previously convicted of aggravated murder in a years-old case are set to be released...
Toledo men convicted in decades-old murder to be freed ‘in the interest of justice’
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
TPD: Suspects break into Toledo apartment, pistol-whip woman
Officials described the inside of residents’ home on Ohio Street as “a total loss” after a...
Mother of kidnapped, murdered teen’s house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire
I-475 N from U.S. 23 to Salisbury/Dussel is closed until at least Wednesday morning, March 29,...
I-475 closure for bridge repairs causes traffic backups
A local blogger posted a video of documents he found in trash bins outside of Toledo Police...
TPD addresses sensitive documentation found in trash

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump grand jury poised to take pre-planned hiatus from case
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from...
Musk, scientists call for halt to AI race sparked by ChatGPT
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’