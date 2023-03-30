Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police Department said they responded to a shooting at a restaurant that killed two people and injured five.

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead on the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say five more victims, four men and one woman, arrived at a hospital in their own vehicles.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Toledo man crashes into train after suffering medical emergency, police say
A former outlet mall and several old fast food restaurants are now dispensaries for...
Monroe Twp. Trustees put temporary pause on new marijuana dispensaries
One person was shot at the Cherry St. McDonalds Wednesday night.
TPD: Teen employee shot at Cherry Street McDonald’s
A woman is accused of lying about the details of buying a firearm for her ex-boyfriend.
Sylvania woman sentenced in illegal gun purchase
David Graham, 31, is facing an assault charge for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old woman in...
Lucas County corrections officer arrested for assaulting woman, police say

Latest News

The Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
LIVE: Toledo’s mayor announces pick for next Chief of Police
During Pope Francis’ 2022 visit to Canada, during which he apologized to Indigenous peoples for...
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine that backed seizure of Native lands
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announced Mike Troendle with Toledo Police will serve as Interim Chief on...
Troendle chosen to lead Toledo Police Department as new chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
White House: Russia, N. Korea engaged in food for arms deal
The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college