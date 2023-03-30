Birthday Club
3/30: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

“One to Watch” Friday night - Saturday for strong storms and winds.
3/30: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine with high temps in the low 50s. TONIGHT: There may be a sprinkle in our Michigan counties this evening, otherwise most of the rain arrives after 3am Friday morning. FRIDAY: Rain is expected to be spread out in 3 rounds: The first falls from 3am to Noon. The second round of storms brings a small threat of strong storms between 6pm and 9pm. The third threat of storms could be strong or even severe with high winds between 11pm Friday and 3am Saturday morning. SATURDAY: Sunshine is expected early in the morning with temps near 50, then the afternoon will bring clouds, rain, and even snow showers as temperatures drop into the low 40s. Winds may gust over 45 mph in the afternoon as well. Sunday looks great with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Monday will be partly sunny, breezy, and warmer with highs in the upper 60s. There is a chance of showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday when it will again be breezy with highs in the mid-60s. Another round of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday may be strong to severe, then Wednesday is expected to be very warm with highs in the mid-70s.

