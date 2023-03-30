3/30/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain showers developing after 3am, temps rising from the lower 40s into the upper 40s. FRIDAY: AM showers likely, dry for several hours in the afternoon, evening storms likely and additional storms likely after 11pm, breezy with southwest winds gusting over 35 mph during the day and gusting over 45 mph at night, daytime highs in the lower 60s. SATURDAY: Windy with gusts over 45 mph possible, dry in the morning, rain and snow showers in the afternoon, temps falling from near 50 into the upper 30s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not as windy, highs in the lower 50s.

